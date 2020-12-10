Karnataka inter-district burglar held; Rs 20 lakh gold recovered

Arsikere rural police have arrested an inter-district burglar and recovered 500 gm gold and 770 gm silver articles worth Rs 20 lakh from him. With his arrest, police have cracked 26 theft cases, reported from several districts.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 34, residing in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, a native of R S Palya village, Mayasandra hobli, Turuvekere taluk, Tumakuru district, is the accused.

Addressing media persons, Superintendent of Police, R Srinivas Gowda said, the accused has involved in 12 house robbery cases in Hassan district, six in Chikkamagaluru, five in Tumakuru and three in Shivamogga.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mahalakshmi of Chikkogdu village, in Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, on September 1, police formed a special team and initiated the probe. They traced the accused at Mayasandra village, in Turuvekere taluk, Tumakuru, and arrested him on Wednesday, the SP said.

The accused Ibrahim used to move about on his motorbike targeting locked houses and escape with the booty, he said.