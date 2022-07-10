Karnataka: Landslide in Agumbe Ghat, traffic disrupted

The Forest Department and the National Highway Authority of India personnel are clearing the road

Anitha Pailoor
Anitha Pailoor, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 10 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 12:05 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

A landslide occurred on the third hairpin curve from the Someshwara side on Agumbe Ghat on Sunday morning following heavy rain. This has caused vehicular disruption on National Highway 169A. The Highway connects Udupi and Shivamogga districts. 

The Forest Department and the National Highway Authority of India personnel are clearing the road.

Commuters have been directed to take the alternate route - Hulikal-Kundapur to reach Udupi and Shivamogga. The region has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days. 

