Karnataka: MTB Nagaraj, Vishwanath to be made ministers, says Jarkiholi

Water Resources and District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that MTB Nagaraj and H Vishwanath who joined the BJP should be made ministers as the demand has been pending for a long time.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Saturday that the decision for cabinet expansion will be taken by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and party high command. Senior MLA Umesh Katti too could be inducted in the cabinet, he added.

He said that there would not be a leadership change in the state and rumours were being spread in the media.