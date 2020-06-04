SC issues notice to Hassan MP over Lok Sabha election

Karnataka: SC issues notice to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on plea challenging his Lok Sabha election

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2020, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 00:22 ist
Supreme Court in New Delhi (PTI File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, on a plea challenging his election in 2019 from from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of JDS and Congress.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishiksh Roy issued notice to the returned candidate from the high-profile constituency on an appeal challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order by which an election petition against his win was dismissed.

In the proceedings held through video-conferencing, the top court issued the notice and tagged the appeal filed by one G Devarajegowda for hearing with other similar pending plea filed by the BJP candidate on the issue.

Devarajegowda, in the plea, said that his election petition was dismissed by the High Court on "procedural irregularities".

The plea said that Prajwal had resorted to unfair and corrupt practices and his election should be set aside.

It said the High Court did not consider the fact that by dismissing the election petition, it was running a risk of having a representative in Parliament who has not got the maximum number of valid votes.

The petitioner, an advocate by profession, sought a declaration of rival BJP candidate, A Manju as the winner for having secured the maximum number of valid votes.

A separate appeal was earlier filed by Manju against the HC order and the top court had already issued notice to the retuned candidate on that.

Manju had challenged the 2019 election of Prajwal on the ground that there was allegedly non-disclosure of assets held by him in his election affidavit.

Prajwal was declared as the winner with 6,76,606 votes. Manju came as a first runner up with 5,35,282 votes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
BJP
S A Bobde
H D Deve Gowda
Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 