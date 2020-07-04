Karnataka: Two more succumb to Covid-19, toll increases to six in Belagavi

Death toll in the district due to Covid-19 increased to 6 with 2 patients succumbing to the pandemic during treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital on Saturday evening.

A 70-year-old from Kuduchi in Raibag and 48-year-old from Veerbhadra Nagar in the city died during treatment. Both had been admitted in the hospital on Thursday and Friday respectively for treatment of breathing related problems.

BIMS Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp confirmed death of two patients during treatment. Earlier in the health bulletin issued 27 new cases of Covid-19 positives had been reported taking the tally to 377.