K'taka: Two more succumb to Covid-19 in Belagavi

Karnataka: Two more succumb to Covid-19, toll increases to six in Belagavi

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 04 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 23:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Death toll in the district due to Covid-19 increased to 6 with 2 patients succumbing to the pandemic during treatment at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital on Saturday evening.

A 70-year-old from Kuduchi in Raibag and 48-year-old from Veerbhadra Nagar in the city died during treatment. Both had been admitted in the hospital on Thursday and Friday respectively for treatment of breathing related problems.

BIMS Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp confirmed death of two patients during treatment. Earlier in the health bulletin issued 27 new cases of Covid-19 positives had been reported taking the tally to 377.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Belagavi

What's Brewing

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out brand campaign in India

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Newest Covid-19 armour, now in gold

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

 