Karnataka's first waste-to-charcoal plant likely to be ready in Hubballi by next July

Karnataka's first plant to convert municipal solid waste into torrefied charcoal, which would be used to generate electricity in thermal plants, is expected to be commissioned in Hubballi by July next year.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (a subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) would set up this plant near Gabbur on the outskirts of the city, for which the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) would provide 12 acres of land. The civic body has to supply 200 tonnes of combustible waste, and 25 KL of water to this plant daily.

HDMP and NVVM signed an MoU to set up this plant nearly 10 months ago. After getting the State Cabinet's approval to hand over the land, the HDMP officials are now working on agreements to be signed on issues like land use and waste supply. The NVVN is expected to float the tender to set up the plant soon, after getting the nod from the pollution control board.

"After signing the MoU, giving clarifications to queries, preparing the feasibility report and getting approvals at different levels took time. Now, the final approval from the Cabinet is given, and the plant would be commissioned by July next year," said HDMP Commissioner Suresh Itnal.

The NVVN would spend Rs 40 crore for setting up this plant, and torrefied charcoal produced from 200 tonnes of dry waste daily would be used to generate one lakh units of electricity. Though the HDMP would not get any revenue, this plant would help to achieve total waste treatment in the twin cities, he noted.

The HDMP has already set up windrow plants at garbage yards on Karwar Road in Hubballi, and at Hosayallapur in Dharwad, to convert wet waste into compost. However, proper treatment of dry waste has been a long-pending issue.