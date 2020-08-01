KCCI initiates campaign to create awareness on Covid-19

Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has unveiled a campaign both on digital media and outdoor billboards on bringing awareness on the right usage of masks, social distancing and handwashing in the fight against Covid-19. The campaign has received a very good response and attention on social media and with the citizens of Mangaluru.

The surge in Covid-19 cases has made the KCCI to initiate the campaign. Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada, and Rotary Mangaluru too expressed their interest to support the campaign, said KCCI President Isaac Vas. The theme of the campaign is “Let’s fight back together.”

He said, “While the number of Covid-19 infected people was increasing and a vaccine would take some more time it was observed that norms of social distancing and other precautionary practices were thrown to the wind. Many people in Dakshina Kannada were found using masks inappropriately. Wearing a mask in a scientific way by covering both the nose and mouth is imperative to control droplets that spread the virus. We need to rise above our inconvenience to fight the virus. Considering this the KCCI found an immediate need to bring awareness and a constant reminder to people on the right usage of masks, social distancing, washing hands and other dos and don’ts to stay ahead of the virus and beat the pandemic.”

The Chamber hopes this campaign would go a long way in the fight of the city against Covid-19 and play its role in putting the pandemic behind us. “Businesses and our economy have suffered enough, we need to work together to fight this virus, we need to rise above minor inconvenience and win this war,” added Isaac Vas.