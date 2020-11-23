Kodi mutt seer predicts political changes in Karnataka

Kodi Mutt Seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami predicted that political conditions are getting changed across the country due to eclipse. America has already witnessed it and such changes will take place in other countries across the globe including India.

When questioned on change of guard in Karnataka during his interaction with media persons, here on Monday, he said he can't predict about individuals. But political conditions would change in the next two months.

On Covid-19, he said it is not a new disease. Respiratory disorders were there in the past also. "When man takes the wrong path, the world witnesses outbreak of such diseases," he said.