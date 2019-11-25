Kollur temple files complaint against 'fake' website

The authorities of Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple have filed a complaint with the Udupi cybercrime, economic offences and narcotics police against the creators of the website - www.mookambika.co.in - for allegedly collecting money from devotees by illegally charging high prices for the pujas and sevas provided at the temple.

A case has been registered under sections 43, 66 (C) 66 (D) of IT Act and section 420 of IPC in this connection.

In the complaint, the temple's executive officer Aravind Suthagundi has alleged that creators of the website have mentioned not only about the hotels, resorts, taxi and cab services provided in Kollur, but also about pujas performed at the temple. The prices of these pujas mentioned on the website are higher than the actual price charged by the temple and moreover, there is no permission to put the information about the sevas provided at the temple on the website.

Harish Kumar Shetty, president of the management committee of the temple, said that as soon as the matter about the fake website came to his notice, he asked the executive officer of the temple to approach the SP and DC.

The temple has its official website — www.kollurmookambika.org — and devotees should book pujas only through the official website, he added.