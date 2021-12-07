KVG Medical College wins Mediquiz

Akshitha Anand and Ankitha Anand from K V G Medical College in Sullia won Mediquiz – 2021.

The quiz competition witnessed a thrilling end after the team from the KVG Medical college succeeded in overcoming a stiff competition from Nusaiba Farheen and Nithya G S representing Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The Department of General Medicine-KIMS had organised the annual state-level inter-medical college quiz contest on medical subjects for MBBS undergraduate students at conference hall in the college recently.

The KIMS President U K Monu awarded the trophy and merit certificates to winners and runners-up, and also congratulated them on their exemplary achievements.

Medical Superintendent Dr Devidas Shetty, Vice Principal K G Kiran, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dr Rohan Monis were also present. Head of Medicine Department Dr Devdas Rai was the quiz master.

As many as 37 teams participated in the quiz contest.

