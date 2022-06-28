Labour adalat from July 15 to August 15: Shivaram Hebbar

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar stated that Labour adalat will be conducted in each district from July 15 to August 15 to address the issues of labourers.

Speaking to media persons after laying foundation stone for the construction of houses for construction workers at Sidlipura village near here on Tuesday, he said, "The government has no plan to set up labour courts. Instead, it would conduct labour adalat to resolve many issues of the labour force." He said children of labourers have not received scholarships and money for marriage of children of registered labourers.

"In order to address these issues, adalat will be conducted for about a month from July 15. District-level officials will be given the authority to address them. Labourers have to get money on the spot"," he added.

On ESI hospitals, he said," Union Minister For Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav held a meeting in Hyderabad recently and stated that he would take steps towards constructing ESI hospital in each district. Besides, the Centre is keen to start ESI co-operative societies for the welfare of the labour community."

Hebbar said that an ESI hospital is coming up in Shivamogga following the efforts of MP B Y Raghavendra.