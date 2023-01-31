Leopard scare in Srirangapatna in Karnataka

Frequent leopards spotted in the area have created panic among the people here

Gayathri G R
Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 03:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A leopard appeared suddenly, creating a scare among the people, who ran helter-skelter, near T M Hosuru Gate in Srirangapatna taluk, on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitness Siddegowda, former president of T M Hosuru Gram Panchayat, the leopard was seen passing on the bridge across Karighatta canal, on T M Hosuru Road, near Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Also Read | Karnataka government issued order to form Leopard Task Force in Mysuru circle 

Frequent leopards spotted in the area have created panic among the people here. After three deaths due to leopard attacks at T Narasipur taluk, the people here are also in fear. The Forest department should take steps to trap the leopard, he stressed.

srirangapatna
Karnataka
leopard
Karnataka News

