Leopard scare in Srirangapatna in Karnataka

A leopard appeared suddenly, creating a scare among the people, who ran helter-skelter, near T M Hosuru Gate in Srirangapatna taluk, on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitness Siddegowda, former president of T M Hosuru Gram Panchayat, the leopard was seen passing on the bridge across Karighatta canal, on T M Hosuru Road, near Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Also Read | Karnataka government issued order to form Leopard Task Force in Mysuru circle

Frequent leopards spotted in the area have created panic among the people here. After three deaths due to leopard attacks at T Narasipur taluk, the people here are also in fear. The Forest department should take steps to trap the leopard, he stressed.