Low-lying areas marooned in Udupi

With heavy rain lashing Udupi, the areas surrounding Moodanidambooru have been marooned. Water had entered many houses in the vicinity. An artificial flood had inundated houses in Bannanje, Matadabettu and surrounding areas as well.

Kalsanka rivulet was overflowing and water had entered houses in the vicinity. The parking area of Rajangana in Krishna Mutt was turned into a pool of stagnant water. The intensity of the rain has increased in Kundapura, Baindoor, Karkala, Hebri, Kaup and Brahmavar as well.

An electricity pole uprooted and fell near Inna Primary Health Centre in Karkala and damaged a parked scooter parked on the road.

Sea erosion had intensified at Padubidri and damaged the concrete retaining wall, interlock near Sagar Vidyamandira. The sea erosion also intensified at Kadipatna, Ucchila and Yermal areas.

A huge Peepal tree uprooted and fell near Sannabasavanakallu in Kota Moodugiliyaru. An artificial flood in Brahmavar inconvenienced the residents.

In the past 24 hours, Udupi district had received 9 cm rainfall. A house belonging to Mukund Nayak at Melgangolli was damaged in the rain. All the inmates of the house had a miraculous escape.