Madikeri: Furniture store gutted in fire

Furniture worth lakhs of rupees has been reduced to ashes

Ashwani Kumar
Ashwani Kumar, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Feb 20 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 15:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A major fire broke out at the godown of  'Prashant Furnitures', in the industrial estate on Monday morning.

Furniture worth lakhs of rupees has been reduced to ashes.

Fire and emergency personnel from Madikeri, Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa tried to douse fire in four vehicles. However, the fire did not come under control even after conducting the operation for a contiguous seven hours, utilising 30 loads of water the personnel said.

Following the incident, police have  closed the road leading to industrial layout at Kohinoor road. It has been consuming a lot of time and effort to extinguish the fire which has caught the furniture piled one above the other, a personal said.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Madikeri
Fire

