Madikeri: Furniture store gutted in fire

A major fire broke out at the godown of 'Prashant Furnitures', in the industrial estate on Monday morning.

Furniture worth lakhs of rupees has been reduced to ashes.

Fire and emergency personnel from Madikeri, Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa tried to douse fire in four vehicles. However, the fire did not come under control even after conducting the operation for a contiguous seven hours, utilising 30 loads of water the personnel said.

Following the incident, police have closed the road leading to industrial layout at Kohinoor road. It has been consuming a lot of time and effort to extinguish the fire which has caught the furniture piled one above the other, a personal said.