MAHE to help students train at Yakshagana Kendra

MAHE will extend all support to the Kendra, including hiking members’ salaries and providing other facilities

  • Dec 08 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 23:19 ist
Students, who underwent training in Yakshagana, present the dance form at Yakshagana Kendra in Udupi. Credit: DH Photo

MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal said that there was a need to save the art, culture and tradition of the coastal districts. MAHE has been supporting four institutes, including Yakshagana centre, he added.

Dr Ballal was addressing the gathering during the national-level Yakshagana workshop organised at Yakshagana Kendra in Indrali recently.

The Yakshagana Kendra is continuing its founder late Dr Kota Shivarama Karanth’s legacy under the guidance of Yakshagana guru Sanjeeva Suvarna through the Gurukula system of Yakshagana training, he added.

MAHE will extend all support to Kendra, including hiking members’ salaries and providing other facilities. He said, “It is a matter of pride that engineering students of MAHE hailing from other states are training in the Yakshagana at the centre. If a student wishes to learn Yakshagana under National Education Policy, the MAHE will extend all support’’.

BJP Leader Thingale Vikramarjuna Hegde said that the Kendra had been imparting training in the Yakshagana in the traditional manner. Many artists now in Yakshagana Mela were trained by Sanjeeva Suvarna.

Entrepreneur Tallur Shivaram Shetty, MGM College Principal Dr Devidas S Nayak and others spoke on the occasion.

Certificates were distributed to 14 student-participants of the workshop.

A Yakshagana titled ‘Nala Karkotaka’ was staged on the occasion.

