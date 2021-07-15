Malgudi Museum runs into controversy over payment row

The Arasalu railway station-turned Malgudi Museum near Ripponpet in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district, has run into controversy, as John Devaraj, the art director of the teleserial, ‘Malgudi Days’, has alleged that the Railway department was yet to pay the dues of Rs 10 lakh to him.

He stated that there was an agreement of Rs 38 lakh between him and the Railways for the renovation of the British-era railway station into Malgudi museum. He had completed it at a cost of Rs 32 lakh. The Railways had paid Rs 22 lakh and Rs 10 lakh was pending.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager of Mysore Division, told DH that the payment was made to him as per the agreement. But he was not satisfied with it. The officials concerned will resolve the issue. There was a consultation meeting held in May this year.

It may be mentioned that the late Kannada actor-director Shankar Nag had shot the scenes of ‘Malgudi Days’ at the British era Arasalu railway station situated in the thick forests in 1980s. ‘Malgudi Days’, a teleserial based on the collection of short stories by legendary writer R K Narayan, who created the enchanting fictional town of Malgudi, was aired on Doordarshan.

The Railways had converted the old station into a museum. A new railway station for Arasalu was constructed a few metres away from the museum. As much as Rs 25 lakh was spent on developing the old Arasalu railway station into the Malgudi Museum, without changing the original architecture.

It is said that John Devaraj had missed etching the sculptors of three main characters of the ‘Malgudi Days’ - Swami, Mani and Rajam. Artist Arun Yogiraj from Mysore had completed them.