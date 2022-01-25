Chitradurga man kills father after told to quit crime

Man kills father after told to quit crime in Chitradurga

Lokesh had been part of many theft cases for the past many days and even cases were registered against him in Nayakanahatti, Talaku police stations

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Jan 25 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 18:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a horrifying incident, a 28-year old man allegedly killed his father when the latter prevented the former from indulging in thievery at Valluruhalli Bharamasagar Kapile in Challakere taluk of the district on Monday night.

Gudlu Mallaiah (70) is the deceased while Lokesh (28) is the accused. 

Lokesh had been part of many theft cases for the past many days and even cases were registered against him in Nayakanahatti, Talaku police stations. The cases had tarnished the family's image in society. So family members had asked Lokesh to give up thievery and do some other job to earn respect. But he had continued his crime.

This led to a verbal duel between the father and son on Monday night. In order to prevent him from going out, the father tried to tie his son's hands and legs with a rope. Lokesh hit his father with his foot. Mallaiah's head sustained injuries and he succumbed on the spot. Panicked by this, family members tied Lokesh to a tree and handed over him to the police on Tuesday. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy, Circle Police Inspector Ramakanth, police sub inspector Mahesh Lakshmana Hosapete, Assistant sub inspector Nagaraj visited the house. Nayakanahatti police registered a case. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chitradurga
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Beijing Games: Hugs discouraged but condoms available

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

 