Man kills father after told to quit crime in Chitradurga

In a horrifying incident, a 28-year old man allegedly killed his father when the latter prevented the former from indulging in thievery at Valluruhalli Bharamasagar Kapile in Challakere taluk of the district on Monday night.

Gudlu Mallaiah (70) is the deceased while Lokesh (28) is the accused.

Lokesh had been part of many theft cases for the past many days and even cases were registered against him in Nayakanahatti, Talaku police stations. The cases had tarnished the family's image in society. So family members had asked Lokesh to give up thievery and do some other job to earn respect. But he had continued his crime.

This led to a verbal duel between the father and son on Monday night. In order to prevent him from going out, the father tried to tie his son's hands and legs with a rope. Lokesh hit his father with his foot. Mallaiah's head sustained injuries and he succumbed on the spot. Panicked by this, family members tied Lokesh to a tree and handed over him to the police on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy, Circle Police Inspector Ramakanth, police sub inspector Mahesh Lakshmana Hosapete, Assistant sub inspector Nagaraj visited the house. Nayakanahatti police registered a case.

