Man throws acid on wife in Karnataka's Bhadravathi

In a shocking incident, a man reportedly threw acid on his wife in a village in Bhadravathi taluk over a family issue. The woman is undergoing treatment at District McCann hospital in Shivamogga city.

Following the complaint by the woman, Bhadravathi rural police registered a case.

The couple were staying separately following a family dispute. The woman was working in a garment factory in Bengaluru and the man was working in Tumakuru. Their three children were living with the woman's parents in Bhadravathi taluk.

When the woman had come to the village to see her children on Sankranthi, he went to her parents' house and asked her to quit her job and go with him.

This led to a verbal duel between the couple and the enraged husband took the can of acid and threw the acid on her. She sustained burns on face and neck. She was taken to McCann hospital immediately.