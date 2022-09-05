Mangalore University postpones 2nd semester BBM Kannada exam after question paper goof-up

The second-semester examination for Mangalore University’s BBA Kannada was postponed on Monday because of a question paper-related goof-up.

The second semester Kannada examination for BBA students, which commenced as per the timetable on Monday, soon had to be halted. The students alleged that they were given questions from the previous semester’s syllabus, even though the question paper’s title read, ‘Second Semester BBA Degree Exam, September 2022 (2021-22 batch onwards) (NEP 2020)’.

The blunder was noticed only once the exam began in the morning. Once it was confirmed, the question paper was immediately withdrawn. Based on the information, the university postponed the exam. The exam was being held as per the National Education Policy syllabus.

“The Kannada exam for the second semester BBA was scheduled on Monday. We realised that the question paper was from the first-semester syllabus after it was distributed in the exam hall. We were made to wait for more than 30 minutes in the exam hall. However, the fresh question paper failed to reach us, and later, the authorities announced the postponement of the exam,” a student said.

According to a source, it was the responsibility of the Board of Examination (BoE) chairman to set the question papers for each subject. The source then explained that once the question papers were set, they were handed over to the official concerned in a sealed envelope to be sent for printing.

Once printed, they are then taken from the press to the authorities in sealed covers, which are then sent to each college on the day of the exam, an official said.

More than 34 colleges under Mangalore University offer BBA programmes.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said: “As per the information given by the Registrar Evaluation, it was the blunder committed by the BoE chairman. The question paper for the second semester was set with the syllabus of the first semester. As per the rules of the university, a notice will be served to the BoE Chairman.”

A fresh date for the exam will be announced shortly. The expenses of the exam will be recovered from those who committed the mistake, he said.

Registrar Evaluation Dr P L Dharma, in a press release, said that the rescheduled date for the exam will be announced shortly. In the meantime, the remaining examination timetable would remain unchanged, and the other exams would be conducted as per schedule.

However, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad state general secretary Manikanta Kalasa demanded an inquiry into the incident and condemned the university’s negligent attitude. “Those who committed the mistake should be suspended,” he said.