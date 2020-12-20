Mangalore University to start 'Student Adalat' soon: VC

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the university will conduct Vidyarthi (student) Adalat soon in all the three districts coming under its jurisdiction.

The Adalat aims to redress the grievances of the students on the spot and will be conducted every month. The Syndicate has taken a decision in this regard, he said during the 41st Foundation Day celebrations at the university on Saturday.

He said that Swamy Vivekananda Study Center, Kundapura Kannada Study Center, Arebhashe Study Center and Kavi Muddanna Study Center will be set up at the university shortly.

The university has also sought funds from the government to set up Dr VS Acharya Center for Coastal Development Studies. A proposal on a 400-metre synthetic track and a swimming pool were submitted to a Member of Parliament, who has responded positively. The university has written to the state and Center seeking funds for setting up of Ambedkar Research Center, said the VC.

This year, the university has introduced a new course in MSc in cybersecurity and MSc in Forensic Science, which will be introduced in the coming days. The mid-day meal for poor students will be implemented at the university campus. Five PG courses will be started at Advanced Research Center of the University in Belapu in Udupi in 2021-22, he added.

Mangalore University will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said and added that the task force committee constituted by the university on the implementation of NEP will submit its interim report in March.

On the development works at the university campus, he said the international student hostel which is under construction will have a Pareeksha Bhavana which will be inaugurated by the chief minister in June 2021. Further, it will also have a VVIP guesthouse and three departments which are facing a shortage of classrooms.

Stating that the university will strive for eco-friendly campus and paperless office with e-governance, the VC said that the university is striving to help the campus get rid of drug, garbage, spitting, single-use plastic and all kinds of harassment.

Mangalore University will make an effort to retain its 'A' grade as it gears up for the third cycle of re-accreditation by the National Assessment Accreditation Council. The peer team will visit the campus shortly.

The university will also set up a wall of kindness shortly to collect useful items from the public, said the VC. "People in need can collect them for free," he added.