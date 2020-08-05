Mangalore varsity gears up to conduct exams for final semester in September

Preparations are underway to conduct examinations for final semester students at Mangalore University (MU) and backlog papers of previous semesters in order to help students clear their courses without wasting an academic year, the university's Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said.

In the wake of Covid-19, it has been decided to hold exams for only final semester students in undergraduate and postgraduate (PG) programmes from September 16. A standard operation procedure (SOP) has been prepared to conduct exams with the utmost care, he added.

Talking about the students from outside the state, who are unable to visit their respective colleges/university to attend the exams, the Vice Chancellor said they will be given an opportunity may be in January, when normalcy returns, to write exams as freshers only.

A section of students from North-Eastern states, especially from Manipur, had enquired about the possibility of conducting the exams under the supervision of Manipur University.

Accordingly, the registrar has written to the Vice Chancellor and registrars of Manipur University seeking permission to conduct the exams for the final year students in Manipur, Yadapadithaya said.

Subject experts can make videos of experiments in the laboratory and upload it on the university's website. Also, PG departments have been asked to conduct webinars for students.

Earlier, in the academic council meeting, a member brought up the issue of a final year student of Speech and Hearing course from Bhutan, who was worried over his exam as he might not be able to return to India due to flight restrictions.

To this, Registrar Evaluation Dr P L Dharma and the Vice Chancellor said options like conducting the exam in the nearest university in Bhutan would be explored. The student can also take up the exam when the situation comes to normal as a fresh candidate, they said.

The registrar said the answer scripts would be digitally evaluated. Utilising the computer laboratories of the colleges, the lecturers will evaluate the scanned answer scripts of the students, he said.

The university will work to adopt 10 government schools as suggested by Prof M R Doreswamy, the advisor to the state government on education reforms, the VC said.

BASLP to continue

The academic council of the university has decided to continue Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology courses offered in five affiliated colleges under the science faculty of the university for the time being.

In fact, the additional chief secretary to the education department had asked to shift it to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences jurisdiction.

Registrar Raju Mogaveera and Finance Officer Dr B Narayana were present.