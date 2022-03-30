Mangaluru airport begins high-speed Wi-Fi service

The service will be available for both domestic and international passengers

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has activated free high-speed Wi-Fi service in the integrated terminal building. The service will help passengers -- both domestic and international -- use Wi-Fi for two hours and complete their work before departing or after arriving at the airport.

Passengers need to turn on their Wi-Fi service on their handheld or computing devices and select Wi-Fi@MIAL. They will then be directed to the landing page of Wi-Fi web portal. Passengers will be presented with two options -- mobile number or coupon -- with the latter option normally for international passengers who arrive with an inactive local SIM or with an international mobile number.

Passengers will be prompted to receive their one-time password (OTP) after entering the mobile number and Wi-Fi will get activated on entering the OTP.

International passengers need to approach the 'May I Help You Counters' located at arrival/departure areas with their passports. Customer service executives will provide them with scratch coupons with OTP following due procedure to activate the service.

