Mangaluru City Police commissioner interacts with families of 'Covid Warriors'

Mangaluru City Police commissioner Dr P S Harsha held a special video conference to interact with families of 'Covid Warriors' from city police.

The police commissioner has been honouring police on duty with 'Covid Warrior' title daily considering their hard work during lockdown, either in enforcement of law or in helping people who are in distress.

"Many of the family members are staying far away in many districts of North Karnataka. I explained the good work of these real heroes and thanked them on behalf of the society. They felt extremely emotional about the good work of their family members and gave motivation to them to work on ground," Harsha said.

The Commissioner explained how these police personnel are engaged in monitoring home quarantined people along with Asha workers, and how they helped people in supplying essentials including medicines to the needy.

The Commissioner also appealed to the family members to stay at home to check the spread of COVID-19 and make use of hand sanitisers.