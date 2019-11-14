Mangaluru Corporation polls: BJP crosses magic number

After crossing the magic margin of 34 seats, the BJP is all set to repeated its 2007 results and wrest control over the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council.

According to results of counting of votes, that begun at Rosario school in Pandeshwar from Thursday morning (9 am onwards), BJP had won as many as 34 seats. Congress trailed behind by winning 15 seats. SDPI sprang a surprise by increasing its tally from one to two seats.

CPI(M), Welfare Party of India (WPI) and Karnataka Rajya Samith (KRS) candidates contesting the MCC council elections are yet to register a victory, as according to the results made public by election officials on Thursday at 11.15 am.

In 2013 MCC elections, Congress had wrested majority by winning 35 seats. BJP with 20 seats had to remain content in the role of opposition. JD(s) had won two seats, CPI (m) and Independent candidate had won one seat each. In the previous past seven terms of the council, Congress had won with a majority as many as four times in 1983, 1990, 2002 and 2013. It had formed coalition with support of JD(S) in 1997.

According to the eraly trends of results of counting of votes in 27 out of the total 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council, the BJP was leading by having won from 19 wards. Congress is trailing behind by having won from eight wards. CPI(M) and SDPI candidates who are contesting the MCC council elections are yet to register a victory, as according to the results made public by election officials on Thursday at 9.30 am.

BJP candidates who have won the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council elections include Poornima (Ward number 41, Central market), Shobha Rajesh (Ward number 01, Suratkal West), Vanitha Prasad (Ward number 21, Padavu West), Roopashri (Ward number 51, Alape North), Premanand Shetty (Ward number 56, Mangaladevi), Jagadish Shetty (Ward number 27, Boloor), Lokesh Bollage (Ward number 03, Katipalla), Shwetha A (Ward number 02, Suratkal East), Saritha Sashidar (Ward number 06, Idya (East)), Ravathi Shyam (Ward number 37, Hoige Bazaar), Varun Chowta (Ward number 08, Hosabettu), Sunitha (Ward number 11,Panambur Bengre) and Shakeela Kava (Ward number 32, Kadri North).