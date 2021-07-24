Mangaluru Police sniffer dog 'Sudha' no more

Sudha, the famed sniffer dog of Mangaluru police Commissionerate, died on Saturday.

The 10-year-old Doberman Pinscher was one among the three dogs in the second batch inducted into the squad. Sudha joined the team on April 4, 2012 and Sandeep K had been her handler. She assisted the police in cracking crimes and had played a vital role in bandobast activities.

According to sources, Sudha had helped Ullal police solve the murder of a watchman by retrieving footwear of the accused discarded a kilometre away from the crime scene. The last rites of Sudha was performed near the district police parade ground. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar and others paid their last respects.

A tulasi plant and fruit sapling were planted near the grave. Sandeep said that he had been taking care of Sudha since she was three months old. He was so close to Sudha that he had even named his bike after Sudha.

Sudha had developed a tumour in her chest five months ago. Though she had recovered after treatment, her condition deteriorated a week ago. She stopped taking food for the past two days and breathed her last at 10.20 am, he said.