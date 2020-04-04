Meet the warriors against coronavirus at KIMS

For the last two weeks or so, a few doctors of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Hubballi have not been home to meet their families. They too are living a ‘quarantined’ life, just like COVID-19 positive patients, because they volunteered to attend to only coronavirus positive patients of Dharwad district.

Dharwad district is just one step away from being declared as ‘zero positive COVID-19’ case district, and one of the major reasons for achieving this feat is the sacrifice and efforts of the doctors at the KIMS.

A team of three doctors led by Medicine Department Chief Eshwar Hasbi, Dr Sachin Hosakatti, and Anand Koppad, along with 18 faculty members and 69 resident PG students have worked day and night to ensure that the only positive patient-reported in Dharwad district is also set to go home recovered fully.

Doctors feel letdown

However, the doctors at KIMS feel let down by the citizens of twin cities that their efforts and sacrifice were not responded by positively implementing the lockdown norms.

“It was our duty and we had to provide the best possible care to the victim,” the three doctors said, and added that they did their best to help the patient recover. “Our efforts would be rewarded only if the people take it upon themselves to respect the social-distancing norms and prevent in spreading the disease” they said.

At present, the COVID-19 disease does not have medicine, and social distancing is the only means through which it can be prevented, they said, and added that by violating the lockdown norms, the people have not only put their lives at risk, but of others also.

Fighting against an unknown devil

Preparations for the fight against the COVID-19 began at KIMS three months ago.

In January, the KIMS started conducting seminars and continuous medical education programme for the faculty members. “We watched videos and studied case reports related to COVID-19 positive patients from elsewhere and understood the line of treatment to be undertaken,” said the doctors.

Initially, there were few shortcomings, but the entire KIMS management worked under the policy of non-complaining attitude. While the district administration was generous in providing all the required facilities, there were also philanthropists who donated masks, PPEs, and other medical requirements, said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antartani.

Not just medical resources, but also infrastructure and other necessaries at the isolated ward was readied in a short period of time, he added.

No need to fear

Doctors say there is no need to fear COVID-19. However, there is a need to be cautious as it can spread rapidly and senior citizens, kids, and medically complicated patients are at risk.

“Quarantine is not life in jail,” said Dr Sachin, and added that the positive patient at KIMS co-operated very positively, and helped us in providing better treatment to him.