Mercury plunges to 8.6 degrees Celsius in Bidar

Bidar district froze at 8.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The mercury, which was hovering at 10 degree Celsius for a week, plummeted further on Sunday.

Basavaraj Biradar, technical officer, weather, at Agriculture Science Centre said that Bidar district will continue to reel under cold till February 10.

Halladakeri in Bidar district recorded lowest temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius on January 10, 2015.

