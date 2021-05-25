Minister, MP against DC for closure of CCCs: KPCC spokesman

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshmana on Tuesday said that the district in-charge minister and MP have turned against the DC after she ordered the District Health Officer (DHO) to close the 16 step-down Covid Care Centres.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, Lakshmana said, "The minister and the MP have now turned against the DC after she ordered closure of the Covid Care Centres, observing the irregularities."

Based on the report issued by the Health Department officials that the step down hospitals were charging more than the government fee and lack of facilities, the DC told to close the centres. Some of these centres were not given permission by the DHO, but approved by the MP. Some even lacked facilities and medical staff to treat Covid patients, he alleged.

The BJP leaders have started targeting the DC, as they will lose the commission with the closing down of the 16 Covid Care Centres, he alleged.

The District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar has formed several task forces and appointed BJP partymen. Now, the DC has been excluded from the task force, while MP Pratap Simha has been given the in-charge of three task forces. Does these task forces have government directives, he asked.

No Congress leaders or experts were included in the task forces. Is it a BJP force, he criticised. I will write a letter to the Prime Minister over the functioning of the Mysuru MP. Medicines are not available for black fungus. Instead of attending to it, they are forming task force for the third wave, he criticised.