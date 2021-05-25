MLA organises music programme for Covid patients

MLA organises musical evening programme for Covid patients

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davanagere,
  • May 25 2021, 02:20 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 02:20 ist
M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH Photo

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya danced with inmates of Covid care centre by maintaining social distancing at H Kadadakatte village in the taluk on Monday evening during musical evening programme organised to help Covid positive patients overcome fear.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the programme was organised in Kittur Rani Chennamma Covid care centre at H Kadadakatte to instill positive thoughts in the minds of Covid patients.

Circle Inspector Devaraj enthralled people by singing song from the film "Rajakumara". The MLA danced to the popular Kannada song "Huttidare Kannadanaadalli Huttabeku" sung by Kannada matinee idol the late Dr Rajkumar.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M P Renukacharya
Davanagere
Covid Care Centre

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 