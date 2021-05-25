MLA organises musical evening programme for Covid patients

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya danced with inmates of Covid care centre by maintaining social distancing at H Kadadakatte village in the taluk on Monday evening during musical evening programme organised to help Covid positive patients overcome fear.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the programme was organised in Kittur Rani Chennamma Covid care centre at H Kadadakatte to instill positive thoughts in the minds of Covid patients.

Circle Inspector Devaraj enthralled people by singing song from the film "Rajakumara". The MLA danced to the popular Kannada song "Huttidare Kannadanaadalli Huttabeku" sung by Kannada matinee idol the late Dr Rajkumar.