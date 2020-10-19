Mudukuthore seer passes away

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Bharathinagar (Mandya dist),
  • Oct 19 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 22:28 ist
Mahalinga Swami

Mudukuthore Mutt seer Mahalinga Swami (98) passed away at Chandupura Shiva Kshetra on Sunday night.

He was suffering from age-related illness. The last rites of the seer was performed on the mutt premises, on Monday evening.

Cattle fairs were first started by Mahalinga Swami, which became popular across the state later. He also established a mutt at his native place S I Honnalagere in Maddur taluk.

