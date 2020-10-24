Murder convict ends life in central prison

A 35-year old murder convict allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a window of toilet in Central prison at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Friday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday.

According to the authorities of Central Prison, Manjunath, native of SS Nagar, Sagar, town, hanged himself from the window of the toilet using a lungi. He was taken to McGgann hospital in Shivamogga immediately where he was declared brought dead. The post-mortem was videographed in the presence of Judicial Magistrate First Class Court Judge.