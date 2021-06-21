Mysuru celebrates International Day of Yoga meaningfully

Hundreds of people in Mysuru participated in the 7th International Day of Yoga on Monday virtually.

MLAs and officials, including deputy commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer A M Yogeesh performed yoga at their respective residences.

The district administration, ZP, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Ayush department had organised the event online. Yoga Federation of Mysuru, Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti, GSS Yoga Foundation, Yoga Sports Foundation and Bharat Swabhiman Trust held the programme.

People who participated will receive e-certificates.

The Union Ministry of Ayush had declared the motto ‘Be With Yoga, Be At Home’ in the wake of the pandemic to bring the people together globally from their homes and to spread the message of traditional yoga for the betterment of both physical and mental health.

Workshop, sessions

Government Ayurvedic College had organised a workshop and other programmes to promote Yoga. While a workshop was organised for KSRTC staff and police personnel, an online lecture was held for the public and students. MLA L Nagendra, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar and Karnataka State Open University VC S Vidyashankar gave online messages.

Yoga trainers A S Chandrashekar and T R Dattatri and Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) vice-chancellor B R Ramakrishna delivered online lectures.

Education institutions and other organisations celebrated the day online.

Yoga at CCCs

Yoga sessions were organised for Covid-19 patients at Covid Care Centres at Mandakalli, Varkodu, Yalachagalli, Maleyuru in T Narasipur taluk, Mahadeva Nagar in Nanjangud taluk and across the district. The infected persons were guided by Yoga trainers.

BJP session

BJP Yuva Morcha celebrated the day and party workers, including state Yuva Morcha vice- president Jayshankar, general secretary Santosh Kumar, Mahesh, Bharat, Sachin, Harshit and Arun, participated in a session under the guidance of Yoga teacher Nanjundaraje Urs. Later, Urs was felicitated.

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda performed yoga at his residence.

NCC Cadets perform yoga

Cadets and their families of 14 Karnataka Karnataka Battalion NCC, Mysuru Group, carried out yoga as per the protocol. More than 3,000 cadets and their family members were part of the event.