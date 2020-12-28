Mysuru, Hassan districts gear up to resume classes

Education department of Mysuru and Hassan districts have geared up to resume Vidyagama and regular classes for SSLC and PUC second year students. Education institutions have remained closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, since March.

According to the authorities, Vidyagama will be held on school campuses for Class VI and above students. The students will be divided into smaller groups, considering the number of teachers.

In a press conference, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B A Paramesh said, "All arrangements are in place and Vidyagama will be conducted with utmost care. The schools will be reopened in phased manner."

“Initially, the teachers used to visit the places of the students, to conduct the classes under Vidyagama programme. But now, classes will be conducted on school premises. All guidelines issued by the Health department will be followed," he assured.

The CEO said that all measures are in place to conduct classes for SSLC and PUC second year students. As many as 15 students will be accommodated in a classroom. The teaching staff must undergo Covid test and the students will be subject to tests in case of symptoms. However, consent of parents is must for the students to attend classes, he said.

Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) Panduranga said, "A classroom in each institution will be reserved as an isolation centre. If any student develop health issues, he or she will be shifted to the isolation centre."

"In Hassan also, the department has taken all measures to commence the classes as per the directions of the state government. An officer said that special care is taken to ensure the safety of students as well as teachers. Asha workers and Health department personnel will be deputed, wherever necessary," he said