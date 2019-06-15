Mysuru: HC orders demolition of Devaraja Market

Karnataka High Court ordered demolition of Devaraja Market as the structure is at dilapidated state. The portion of the market was collapsed in 2016.

Following the incident, Mysuru City Corporation had recommended the state government of rebuilding the structure rather than renovating it. However, a few shop vendors had approached the court opposing the demolition.

Now, the court has ordered demolition of the structure.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jaganath said, MCC council has written for the demolition of the structure and the government has to take a decision.