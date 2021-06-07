Mysuru is like my parental abode: Rohini Sindhuri

Outgoing deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Monday said that Mysuru is like her parental abode and thanked the people of the district.

Sindhuri said that the transfer was unexpected. She explained the present situation of the district and briefed about the Covid situation. She explained the measures taken to contain the spread to new DC Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Without mentioning the name of an IAS officer Shilpa Nag, who had offered to resign, citing Sindhuri’s harassment, she said, “I feel pity for the officer for her insecure feeling. Everything happened in the public. I do not want to comment on it. It is wrong to say ‘mission accomplished’ by removing an officer. It is difficult to run a system or organisation with such incidents. She should introspect.”

Sindhuri declined to comment for a query, if she is a victim of a political conspiracy. “At present, people need proper Covid management,” she said.

Sindhuri said that when she was appointed as Mysuru DC, her focus was to remove encroachment of lake encroachments and to protect government lands.

“Measures were taken to evict encroachment of two lakes and the case of 1,500 acres of land on Kurbarahalli Survey number 4 was taken to Supreme Court. My focus was also to improve tourism and to protect government lakes and lands,” she said.

Sindhuri said that encroachment of government lakes and lakes is everywhere and, there are separate committees.

“Irregularities are everywhere. I give my answer through my work. Despite hurdles, I have the done best. We should have been allowed to perform our duty. Unnecessary interference is not a good development for administration,” she said.