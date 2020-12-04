Mysuru region experiences chill weather, thanks to Burevi cyclone

There was a nip in the air in Mysuru city and surrounding areas, on Friday, due to the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ over Southwest of Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for two more days in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and other places.

The weather was overcast in Mysuru city since the past two days. There was a chill in the air even during the day time for the last few days. Parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts experienced chilly weather in the last two days. The temperature is likely to plummet in the coming days, according to scientists.

The people woke up to misty mornings, forcing them to search for warm clothing to brave the chill, that is likely to continue for another month.

Though the Organic Research Station in Naganahalli near city, predicted a maximum of 29 degrees and a minimum of 19 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature on Friday was below 24 degree Celsius and a minimum of 17 degree Celsius, in the afternoon. The night temperature was much lower.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the winter season in Mysuru is from December to February. Winter in Mysuru is cool with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16 degree Celsius to a maximum of 27 degree Celsius.

There was also very light showers at some parts of the city, on Thursday and Friday. According to the Research Associate at Naganahalli Research station, the city and surrounding areas will experience chilly weather, more than the last year.

The temperature may come down by one or two degrees in December this year.