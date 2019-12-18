‘Mysuru second largest IT exporter in state’

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Bengaluru Director Shailendra Kumar Tyagi said that the performance of IT industries in Mysuru is growing and the city is the second largest exporter in Karnataka after Bengaluru.

He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of IT/ITES convention on ‘Cyber Security and IoT-Destination Mysuru’, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), here, on Wednesday.

According to him, exports by Mysuru-based IT industries in 2018-19 was around Rs 4,200 crore, of which STPI units contributed Rs 1,752 crore. IT/ITES industry in Mysuru provided employment for over 20,000 people, he said.

IT industry in Karnataka is in the forefront, in terms of R&D and innovation. A large number of industries have set-up R&D and innovation centres here.

In 2018-19, STPI's export was Rs 4.16 lakh crore and Karnataka’s share was 41.3% with Rs 1.72 lakh crore and generated employment for 6.1 lakh in the state. The overall development of IT units under STPI is 11%, compared to the previous year, he informed.

Open lab

State and Union government policies played a phenomenal role in supporting the industry. In Karnataka, STPI has already set-up IoT open lab in collaboration with Aero Electronics to support and nurture over 500 IoT start-ups.

CII-Mysuru chairman Bhaskar Kalale urged STPI authorities to set-up the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and Software Industrial Area in Mysuru. According to him, cyber security plays an important role and the aspect of how to deal with data and to secure data is very important.

CII has joined hands with Berunda Foundation, headed by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, scion of royal family, to make Mysuru an innovative hub.

YKC Wadiyar, who released the white paper on developing Mysuru as a cyber security hub, said, “We need our own indigenous solutions and Mysuru has its own solution for all its problems since the princely era. Mysuru Sandal Soap factory was established as a solution for excessive availability of sandalwood. The idea of Cyber Security hub is suitable for Mysuru and it is more than everything else."

STPI Director General Omkar Rai was present.