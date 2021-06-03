Nag gets support of corporators, employees

Corporators, irrespective of political parties, pourakarmikas and the members of various organisations have come in support of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who announced resignation from Indian Administrative Service (IAS), due to the alleged harassment by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

The corporators and the civic body workers are launching a protest in front of MCC on Friday demanding Nag to withdraw her resignation. The corporators also demanded the state government to transfer the DC.

Subbaiah, a corporator said that all the members of the civic body, irrespective of political parties, will stage a protest against the DC Rohini Sindhuri. Shilpa Nag was working day and night, but the DC was targeting her. “We demand the state government to transfer the DC from Mysuru. Even pourakarmikas will stage a protest at the respective zonal offices,” he said.

"Not only the members and the civic workers, even the officials have extended moral support to the protest. The officials will not physically present in the protest due to Covid duty," he said.

Besides, a few have launched an online campaign in favour of Shilpa Nag.

When Shilpa Nag was returning after announcing her decision in a press conference, a security personnel tried touching her feet asking her not to resign. Several officials were also seen trying to convince the officer to reconsider her decision.

Nag won several hearts after she was seen consoling the mother of a deceased MCC hearse driver by hugging, recently. The photograph had gone viral and the officer received appreciation not only in Mysuru, but several IAS officers appreciated her gesture.