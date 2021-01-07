'Namma Mysuru' to get unique public toilet facility

The city will have a unique toilet facility, with a traditional look, specially designed for tourists. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), along with Namma Mysuru Foundation, is building the toilet facility near Rangacharlu Town Hall in the city.

The toilet complex will have a traditional look and it will resemble the Town Hall itself. The facility will be of international standards.

The toilet will be unique as it is not limited for toilets and bathroom. The structure will have an utility room, a dressing room, and baby feeding centre among others.

In addition, soaps, toothpaste, brush, shampoo, sanitiser, napkins and other essentials will be housed inside the complex. Lakhs of tourists visit Mysuru everyday and an unique utility facility is much needed at places like Town Hall, where the movement of people is high.

The toilet built-up area will be 2,400 square feet with 10 men’s and five women’s toilets. The toilet will also be disabled persons-friendly. A total of three toilets will be built for specially abled persons. While two will be for men, one will be for women. In addition, two ramps, for the disabled will be provided.

“The facility will be ‘pay and use’ type. The people should pay nominal charges to use the facility. Offering of free services will be difficult and thus, we will collect maintenance fees,” said K Dasharath, managing trustee of the foundation.

As many as six bathroom - four for men and two for women - will be included in the facility. One bathroom will be for specially abled persons.

The facility will have one dressing room, one baby feeding centre, one utility room and one security room.

“The area near the Town Hall has no proper utility facility. Thus, we planned to establish a toilet there. We have taken the support of the MCC and Mayor Tasneem. Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and other staff are very cooperative and have taken special interest in this regard,” he said.

“In order to make the unit eco-friendly, solar system and a rainwater harvesting unit will be installed and a garden will be raised inside the building. The foundation has planned to establish four more toilets. But, are waiting for the sites. We have planned a similar facility at People’s Park, near the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. But, we are waiting for a site,” he said.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar will lay the foundation stone for the building on Saturday.