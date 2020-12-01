NDA model training school for middle-level police officers proposed: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it has been proposed to establish a National Defence Academy (NDA) model training school for middle-level police officers in Belagavi with the city having necessary resources and defence and paramilitary establishments being housed here.

Preliminary talks will be held with the defence and paramilitary officials here and later, the state government would send a proposal to the Centre for necessary coordination.

Speaking to reporters after participating in passing out parade of the sixth batch of special police constables of Karnataka State Reserve Police here on Tuesday, Bommai said police officials of IPS rank and police constable get basic good basic training, but middle-level police officials who serve in the department up to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police for about 30 years too require advanced training on the lines of defence officials.

Belagavi has necessary resource pool with defence establishments like Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Junior Leaders Wing, Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Cobra School of Jungle Warfare of Central Reserve Police Force being housed here. We want our middle-level police officers to be trained on the lines of Defence officials. After preliminary talks with officials here about our needs and training that could be given, the state would send a proposal to the Centre for necessary formalities, he added.

Bommai said "we want the police training school for middle-level officers on the lines of NDA at Khadakwasla in Pune. Syllabus too would be prepared for the training."

Modernisation of the police force was in progress and annually, old weapons are being replaced with the modern ones. Technology too has changed crime scenario and cyber police stations, and cyber wings were coming up. There were new challenges before the police and law need to take lead and demolish crime conspiracies. Necessary changes have been made during recruitment and training as per the modern needs, he stated.

A committee under the Director-General of Police has been formed for giving recommendations on police reforms. Based on its report, necessary reform measures would be taken, he said.