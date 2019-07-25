Need addl 40 acres for civil airport at Seabird: Navy

The Indian Navy has planned to construct an airport at Seabird Naval Base as part of the Phase II expansion of the multi-crore Project Seabird, said Karnataka Naval Area Flag Officer Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh.

He added that the Navy was willing to convert it into civil aviation airport if the state government provide an additional 40 acres of land. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh said, “Our (Navy) airport will have a 2,000-metre-long runway. But civil aviation aircraft needs 3,000 metres runway for take-off and landing. We need an additional 40 acres of land for the same.”

“The Rs 20,000-crore expansion works of Project Seabird will complete by 2023. We hope that the proposed airport would become operational by 2025.The state government has shown interest in using the airport for civil aviation flights. If the government provides the land, we will build a terminal. If everything goes as per the plans, then the district will see an all-round development, including the tourism industry," he said.