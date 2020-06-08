New dist minister Gopalaiah assures overall development

New dist minister Gopalaiah assures overall development

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • Jun 08 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 22:18 ist

New District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said that he would take all elected representatives, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, into confidence and seek their advice for the overall development of Hassan district.

Speaking to reporters here, on Monday, he said that the district is already being developed by the government. “I had not sought any district in-charge post. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself gave me the responsibility. I have not come to indulge in politics of the district. I would tour the district for two days a week and would be here during emergencies. I will concentrate on works to be completed in future,” he said.

Gopalaiah was accorded a welcome by DC R Girish, Tahsildar J Maruti and Additional SP Nandini. Later, MLAs C N Balakrishna and Preetham J Gowda joined them. Gopalaiah, who is a son-in-law of Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna taluk was welcomed by a large number of relatives near Sai Mandir. He was felicitated with a huge apple garland.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
gopalaiah
Hassan
Minister

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 