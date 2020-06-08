New dist minister Gopalaiah assures overall development

New District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah said that he would take all elected representatives, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, into confidence and seek their advice for the overall development of Hassan district.

Speaking to reporters here, on Monday, he said that the district is already being developed by the government. “I had not sought any district in-charge post. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa himself gave me the responsibility. I have not come to indulge in politics of the district. I would tour the district for two days a week and would be here during emergencies. I will concentrate on works to be completed in future,” he said.

Gopalaiah was accorded a welcome by DC R Girish, Tahsildar J Maruti and Additional SP Nandini. Later, MLAs C N Balakrishna and Preetham J Gowda joined them. Gopalaiah, who is a son-in-law of Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna taluk was welcomed by a large number of relatives near Sai Mandir. He was felicitated with a huge apple garland.