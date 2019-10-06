No complete traffic ban on NH 212: PCCF

There is neither a proposal nor an order for a complete ban on traffic on National Highway 212 (766) in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjay Mohan has mentioned that the movement of vehicles on the stretch between 6 am and

9 pm is allowed and there is no proposal to impose a complete ban on traffic on the stretch.

Protest today

A few like-minded people are staging a demonstration demanding not to lift the night traffic ban.

The members of Raitahitarakshana Samiti and others will stage a protest in Chamarajanagar.