No decision on authority for Kukke Subrahmanya Temple yet: Kota Srinivas Poojary

A year has passed and no initiative has been taken to nominate members to Kukke Subrahmanya Temple’s management committee.

The term of the temple management committee’s previous members had ended a year ago.

The ongoing discussions at the government level are not on filling up posts but are focussed on having an authority for Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on the lines of Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple Authority.

Conventionally, the temple management committee, comprising eight members including the president and priest, takes a decision on all development activities at the temple. Now, in the absence of a committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa has taken charge as administrator of the temple.

If an authority is constituted, the Chief Minister will be the president, the minister for religious endowment will be the vice president and the commissioner of the religious endowment department will be the secretary. Sullia MLA, MP and deputy commissioner will be the members.

Sources said that until the authority is constituted, the government will set up a development committee and all its five members will be nominated by the government.

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the proposals on constituting a management committee or development committee or authority for the development of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple is before the government.

“A suitable decision for the development of Kukke Temple will be taken at a meeting planned next week,” he said and added that no final decision had been taken so far.