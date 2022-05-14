Noble initiative: Citizens join hands to rehabilitate destitutes

Muniswamy, a senior citizen from Villupuram town in Tamil Nadu, somehow landed in Mysuru, after being abandoned by his family. Following changes in social values and structures, many people, mainly senior citizens are found by the roadside, either begging or lying idle. However, a few persons in Mysuru try to rehabilitate them, without many expenses.

Badarinarayan Kaggadasa Srinivasan, a Yoga exponent and social activist, said, “Many people wish to help those in distress, but are not aware of how to go about it. A phone call to 112 Emergency Response Support System can go a long way in helping the destitutes. I spotted Muniswamy, around 70 years old, near the Administrative Training Centre, on Lalith Mahal Palace Road, on April 30. I sought the help of Lion Kumar of Samarpane Seva Trust. Now, Muniswamy is accommodated in the Beggars Colony of the Social Welfare department at Gayathripuram.”

Showing empathy

Badarinarayan said, “It took a while for Muniswamy, who had lost trust and confidence in humanity, to open up and speak. I bought him some water and snacks. I patiently waited and encouraged him to speak. He was not ready to reveal more about himself, his family members and his relatives. But it was clear from his words, that his family members had deserted him.”

“Lion Kumar usually helps me, as I personally know him. But people can call 112. The police personnel in the Garuda patrol vehicle rush to the spot. They call the Abhaya team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and also assist in transportation and in getting a verification letter to admit the destitutes to the rehabilitation centres,” he said.

A little effort

Badarinarayan said, “Everybody has the right to live life with dignity. We should extend a hand of humanity. Many people ignore destitutes while some show empathy for them. Many don’t know how to help them. People like Kumar have dedicated their lives to the service of such people. If people cannot spend time and put some effort to rehabilitate destitutes, they can inform the police, the MCC or even call Kumar,” he said.

Government agencies

Kumar said there are different homes of the government agencies like the MCC, for destitutes, beggars, mentally challenged persons, physically challenged persons, and women. “Besides, NGOs also have old-age homes and other homes.

While the Beggars Colony, where food, accommodation, clothes and healthcare is provided, it is a big facility that can house around 400 people; the Destitutes Home is behind the Railway Station, where accommodation and only dinner is provided, can house around 45 people. Manasadhama is for mentally-ill people.

Besides, there are old-age homes run by the NGOs, including my own Samarpane Seva Trust,” he said.

Need for such homes

He said most of those at the Destitutes Home are migrant labourers and go to work.

“But most of them in the Beggars Colony are either aged or ill. There was a separate home for women in Devaraja Mohalla behind D Devaraja Urs Road. It was discontinued for some reason. There is a need to check beggary and entry of destitutes to Mysuru, and also establish more such homes,” Kumar said.

“A tender was invited by the MCC for eight such homes, a few months back. It was withdrawn for some reason. The responsibility of such homes should be given to those with a social concern,” Kumar said.

Chandrappa, in-charge of the Beggars Colony, said at present there are 308 inmates. “It can take up to 400 inmates, subject to police report and order of the tahsildar, once the repair works are completed on the women’s dormitory,” he said.