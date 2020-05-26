Officials in fix over illegal entry of people

Officials feel that the Covid-problem due to Mumbai returnees, is bigger than what it seems to be, as not all returnees are under quarantine. Many people have reached their houses, in villages and towns, without the knowledge of the officials concerned.

The Mysuru region, especially Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru, which initially feared the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 through persons with foreign travel history, Jubilant company and Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi, is at present ailed by Mumbai or Maharashtra returnees or their contacts.

In fact, the officials are not worried about the rise in Covid positive cases among Maharashtra returnees under institutional or home quarantine, but about those who have either avoided or evaded check-posts, to reach their native towns or villages, discreetly.

As on Tuesday, there are two active cases in Mysuru and both are related to Maharashtra. It has to be recalled that among 92 infected persons in Mysuru, 74 are related to Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics of Jubilant Life Sciences; 10 are related to Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi; two SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases; two belong to Kerala; two have travel history of foreign nations; and two are related to Maharashtra.

In Mandya, out of 254 persons who tested Covid positive, 230 are related to Mumbai or Maharashtra. In Hassan, all 121 persons who have tested Covid positive are related to Mumbai or Maharashtra.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are not much worried about the rise in Covid positive cases among those already quarantined, as we have taken utmost care to check the spread of the infection through them."

"As soon as these people arrived at our district borders, they were directly shifted for either institutional quarantine or home quarantine, in their respective taluks. They have not come in contact with anybody in the district and hence, they would not become the source of infection for anybody else," he said.

A Health department official said, “Many people, almost the same number as those under quarantine, have reached their homes in towns or villages, by hoodwinking the government machinery. While some have avoided check-posts, by entering the district borders through unguarded roads in villages, some have bribed the officials, to gain entry, without being registered”

Another official said, “These Mumbai or Maharashtra returnees, who have reached their homes discreetly, are the cause for concern, as they are neither screened for symptoms nor tested for Covid infection. They might have come in contact with their family members, relatives, friends, neighbours and fellow villagers. Even though random tests have been conducted in the communities, the tests have not yet reached the villages.”

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said that the role of villagers, residents of various localities, government officials, healthcare volunteers and also police personnel is vital in identifying the suspects, such as inter-state returnees. “With the cooperation of all these stakeholders, we could identify 23 persons who had evaded screening. However, much efforts are needed to trace any such persons, who have evaded screening,” he said.