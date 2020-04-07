'One nation may disappear due to COVID-19'

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Arsikere (Hassan Dist),
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:17 ist
Kodi mutt seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami

Kodi Mutt seer Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami on Tuesday, predicted that there is a possibility of one country completely disappearing from the map, due to the dreaded virus attack.

Speaking on the severity of COVID-19, he said that India has not been severely affected due to COVID, as it is sacred land and also due to the prayers and chantings of sadhus. India will not be severely affected by the virus. Unable to control the spread of the disease, many leaders will lose power. COVID-19 will engulf the whole world, he said.

Several new laws would be enforced in the country. It is better, if it is implemented after analysing the pros and cons, or else there are chances of the people revolting against it, he warned.

Without mentioning the name of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the seer said, he should reconsider his decision of shifting his house to 'Cauvery', as he may face trouble.

The seer also predicted heavy monsoon that might affect the farming community. The people should cooperate to the decisions taken by the government, he advised.

Arsikere
COVID-19
Karnataka
