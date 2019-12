The price of onions touched a whopping Rs 200 a kg here on Sunday, up from Rs 150 a few days ago.

Consumers bought the high-quality commodity from Pune by paying Rs 200. However,the bulbs from elsewhere in the state were priced Rs 160.

The low-quality ones went for Rs 100-120. The consumption has slipped in recent days, with onions worth Rs 2,000 being sold per day, down from trade worth Rs 15,000-20,000 earlier.