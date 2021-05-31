Oxygen tragedy: Retd judge visits hospital in Ch'nagar

Oxygen tragedy: Retd HC judge Patil visits dist hospital in Ch'nagar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 31 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 22:35 ist
Retired HC Judge B A Patil visits district Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar on Monday. DH PHOTO

B A Patil, retired High Court judge, appointed by the Karnataka government to probe the circumstances and events leading to the deaths of Covid patients at the Chamarajanagar district hospital due to scarcity of oxygen, visited the hospital on Monday and gathered information.

Patil visited the hospital at 2.30 pm on Monday and held discussions with Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Sanjeev, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr M C Ravi, District surgeon Dr Srinivas, Covid Nodal Officer Dr Mahesh and collected information.

He also inspected the waiting hall at the Covid hospital, oxygen supplying unit, and newly established oxygen units. District Principal and Sessions Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri accompanied him.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B A Patil
High court judge
Oxygen tragedy
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 