Oxygen tragedy: Retd HC judge Patil visits dist hospital in Ch'nagar

B A Patil, retired High Court judge, appointed by the Karnataka government to probe the circumstances and events leading to the deaths of Covid patients at the Chamarajanagar district hospital due to scarcity of oxygen, visited the hospital on Monday and gathered information.

Patil visited the hospital at 2.30 pm on Monday and held discussions with Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Dean Dr Sanjeev, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr M C Ravi, District surgeon Dr Srinivas, Covid Nodal Officer Dr Mahesh and collected information.

He also inspected the waiting hall at the Covid hospital, oxygen supplying unit, and newly established oxygen units. District Principal and Sessions Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri accompanied him.