Patients arguing with BIMS officials videos circulated

Videos of a section of patients admitted in Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences-District Hospital for treatment of Covid-19 arguing with the officials are being circulated.

Date of the recording of the videos was not available but was said to be of being recorded on Thursday by patients and circulated.

In the video, patients are heard arguing with Director Dr Vinay Dastikopp that they were being treated by interns and demanding names of the staff treating them.

Dr Dastikopp is heard saying that the patients admitted for treatment will be released after their swab samples collected test negative for Covid-19.

He refutes allegations that interns were collecting swab samples, but were only facilitating the process. Experts from ENT section collect swab samples. Doctors were treating them, but their names cannot be made known as per protocol.

Dr Dastikopp allayed fears of patients that staff too could be COVID-19 positive. He informs them that the staff treating them are changed every seven days and any if show symptoms of

COVID-19 are subjected to test. Health check-up of staff has been conducted and their names cannot be made known.

Patients that also includes women are heard making allegations of interns treating them but could not identify them as they wear personnel protective equipment and masks.

In second video patients are heard demanding to know the time period required to get their test reports and why reports of the samples collected for over a week were not being made known.

Questions about time required for discharge of asymptomatic patients too are heard in the video and same questions being repeated.